Music notes: Nick Jonas, Halsey and more

The trailer for the Nick Jonas-starring production of The Last Five Years released on Friday. The production, which will also star Adrienne Warren, starts performances on March 18, 2025.

Halsey has revealed how she convinced Britney Spears to let her sample her song "Lucky" for her latest single of the same name. "I wrote her the longest, sappiest, stan letter of all time and she was soooo nice," Halsey wrote on the social platform X.

Kamala Harris is giving Chappell Roan a boost on streaming. The Harris campaign used Chappell's "Femininonenon" in a TikTok criticizing former President Donald Trump on Monday, and it boosted streams of her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by 19 percent from Monday, July 15, to Monday, July 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.