Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and more

Olivia Rodrigo is set to release "drop dead," the first single from her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on April 17, and she just teased fans with a snippet of the song. Olivia posted a short clip of the tune on Instagram, which cuts off before she sings anything. It includes video of a group of people sitting around three glasses of Guinness, with the line, "I hope you never finish that beer."

Justin Bieber's Skylrk clothing and lifestyle brand is launching a new collection to coincide with Bieber's appearance at Coachella. The Coachella-themed collection includes T-shirts, hoodies and accessories. It will be available onsite at the Skylrk Oasis, a 10,000-square-foot area on the festival grounds, offering festivalgoers a break from the heat, with palm trees, misters and more. Bieber is set to headline Coachella April 11 and April 18.

Laufey has given fans a sneak peek at the music video for her track "Madwoman." The singer posted a preview of the clip on Instagram, which introduces all the stars who appear in the video. They include Olympic gold medal figure skater Alysa Liu, The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung, KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel and Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams, who appears wet and shirtless, and winks at the camera. The "Madwoman" video debuts Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

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