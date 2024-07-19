Music notes: Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Post Malone performed a new song about his daughter, called "Yours," during a concert in Nashville on Tuesday, and now you can watch a video of the performance. Bud Light and Post released the full performance of the song on YouTube, which is the only place you can listen to the track in its entirety.

Sabrina Carpenter is premiering a VR concert exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds' Music Valley on Friday at 5 p.m. PT. The 45-minute concert was filmed in LA and offers an intimate view of her set, which featured hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."

Taylor Swift sang a sassier version of her Fearless track "Hey Stephen" during Thursday's performance of the surprise songs during The Eras Tour stop in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. After singing the lyrics "All those other girls, well they're beautiful/ But would they write a song for you?" like normal, Taylor interjected, "Nope!"

