Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding and more

The video for Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" — the fifth single from her album 1989 — has become her latest to rack up 1 billion views on YouTube. It's her sixth video to hit that milestone, following "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," "You Belong With Me," "Bad Blood" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

In the new issue of NYLON magazine, Ellie Goulding recalled the early years of her career, when she was made to feel bad if she couldn't perform because she was sick. "If you were trying to make it in music as a female singer, you had to do everything," she told the mag. The most extreme example of that, she said, was the time she played Coachella when she had food poisoning. "I was s******* my pants, and I still went," she said. "I had these leather shorts that had a zip up the back and front, and I thought, 'These are the worst thing for my situation right now.'"

"Silent Treatment" singer Freya Skye will release her EP Stardust on Feb. 4. "I'm soooooo excited and proud of this ep and I CANT WAIT for you all to have it," she wrote on Instagram. Her Stars Align tour kicks off Feb. 6 in Portland.

Maisie Peters' new album, Florescence, will arrive May 15. The U.K. singer's third album features duets with Julia Michaels and Marcus Mumford. A trailer for the album, out now, was directed by Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg.

RAYE's sister Absolutely is currently on tour with the "Where Is My Husband!" singer as her opening act, and it turns out her new album is going to beat RAYE's to streaming services. Absolutely's sophomore release, Paracosm, is out Feb. 20, while RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope doesn't arrive until March 27.

