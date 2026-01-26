Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

If you're going to marry someone, it's always a bonus if your moms get along, too. Luckily, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have that going for them. Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, were seen hanging out together at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, People reports. The two women posed together, smiling, while bundled up against the cold. It's not clear why the two were at the event.

Kelly Clarkson will be providing the entertainment at this year's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She'll be performing an exclusive concert at the golf event, which features the LPGA winners from the past two seasons playing in Orlando, Florida, from Friday to Sunday. Other performers during the weekend include The Beach Boys and country star Ella Langley.

In her cover story for Vogue Japan, Ariana Grande shares the unique way she keeps the memory of her beloved Nonna, who died last year at the age of 99, close to her heart: She carries one of her grandmother's lip balms in her bag and keeps another one by her pillow. "It makes me feel like she's always there," says Ari.

"Numb Little Bug" singer Em Beihold is hitting the road this May. Her Tales of a Failed Shapeshifter Tour kicks off in London on May 12, and the North American leg begins May 24 in Toronto. The tour is set to wrap up in her hometown of Los Angeles on June 15. Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time; the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Via PLUS1.org, one dollar from every ticket sold will go to support organizations that support immigrant rights, deportees, migrants and refugees.

