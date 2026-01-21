Music notes: Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas and more

Years after their feud, Kim Kardashian is confirming that she does indeed listen to Taylor Swift's music. She said on her sister Khloe Kardashian's podcast, "I have some of her older songs in my playlist. I've always thought she's like a super talented, great artist." No word on if Taylor's alleged diss track against Kim, "thanK you aIMee," is one of the songs in rotation.

Nick Jonas' movie Power Ballad is set to close the Dublin Film Festival, Deadline reports. Nick plays a boy band star who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a wedding singer, played by Paul Rudd. The John Carney film will premiere in Dublin on March 1 and will be released on June 5.

After revealing her third child — a baby girl — was born via surrogate, Meghan Trainor is explaining the decision to People. "It wasn't our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," Trainor says. "We are forever grateful for that option."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.