Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

Dazzling, indeed. It looks like Stevie Nicks wore her Taylor Swift merchandise onstage during her performance at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Saturday. Stevie wore a gold The Tortured Poets Department-themed nameplate bracelet on her wrist, layered among other jewelry pieces. Stevie, of course, is referenced in the album's final track, "Clara Bow," and she also wrote a poem included in physical copies of the album.

Ariana Grande has shared a teaser for the upcoming music video for her song "the boy is mine." She posted the short clip to her Instagram on Tuesday, announcing that the new video arrives on June 7. "meow," Ariana captioned the post.

RM from BTS has released the music video for his song "Groin," which is from his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The video features eerie visuals like a spiraling basement staircase and empty streets of London, which RM navigates as he sings the track. At the time of writing, the video has garnered almost 2 million views on YouTube just one day after release.

