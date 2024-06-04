Music notes: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more

Taylor Swift celebrated her two Eras Tour shows in Lyon, France, in an Instagram post shared Tuesday. "Merci, Lyon!! We loved playing for you, dancing with you, and singing with you in the rain!" Taylor wrote. "Yep we had our first official ... RAIN SHOW ... of the European leg of The Eras Tour!! Loved every minute of both shows." Next, Taylor will perform a run of shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 7 to June 9.

In a new interview with Good Morning America promoting season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez spoke about the nine-minute standing ovation she and her cast mates received after a screening of Emilia Pérez at the Cannes Film Festival in May. "It was pretty surreal considering none of the cast or myself had seen the film before. Then when it happened, I was in shock," Selena said.

Norwegian electronic music producer Kygo is set to meet a terminally ill dog, also named Kygo, at the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York's Hamptons on June 22. This comes after a viral video of the dog circled the internet, in which the dog's owner declared, "The only thing I have left is for him to meet Kygo the DJ." Luckily, the DJ saw the video. "See you at Palm Tree Fest Hamptons… Can't wait to meet you," Kygo commented on the post.

