Music notes: Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift and more

Troye Sivan is celebrating his Grammy nomination. The pop star was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording for the second year in a row. This year, he was recognized for his song "Got Me Started." "best pop dance recording - got me started," Troye wrote on Instagram. "my voice hurts from screaming @recordingacademy."

Speaking of celebrating their Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift is toasting to The Tortured Poets Department. "The anthology of work that became everything to us is nominated for five #GRAMMYs…," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram. "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT members are proud of you, Chairman!"

Jimmy Fallon is celebrating the holiday season with his friend Justin Timberlake. His new musical comedy album, Holiday Seasoning, features a song with Justin called "Bromance." Jimmy told E! News the album is "about me missing Justin Timberlake during the holidays."

