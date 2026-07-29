Myles Smith cancels Aug. 4 show due to 'major family health issue'

Some artists cancel shows hours before they're set to take the stage, but Myles Smith has canceled one of his performances a week in advance.

In a lengthy Instagram Story message, Myles explains why he's scrapped his Aug. 4 show in Vancouver. "There has been a major family health issue at home, and important appointments are taking place on that date," he writes. "I simply can't not be there. Family has to come first, and this wasn't a decision I made lightly."

He goes on to reassure fans that "as thing stand," the rest of the shows on his tour will go ahead as planned.

"I would never cancel a show unless I absolutely had to," he continues, noting that in the past four years and 400 shows, only four have ever been called off for "reasons completely outside of my control." He also says he's "truly sorry" and he understands the "frustration and disappointment" he's seen online from fans.

"If you'd booked time off, travelled or spent money to be there, I'd feel exactly the same," he writes. "I'm not asking anybody to feel sorry for me! I just wanted to give you as much information as I could, because that's what you deserve. Whilst trying to maintain the privacy of circumstances back home."

"Thank you for continuing to support me," he concludes. "It means more than you'll ever know."

Myles has been balancing headline dates supporting his debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life, with opening slots on Ed Sheeran's LOOP Tour.

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