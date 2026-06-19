Myles Smith is finally giving fans his mess, his heart and his life

Myles Smith has racked up billions of streams, won awards and circled the globe on tour, but now he's done something that usually takes place before all that happens: He's released his debut album.

While he's put out some EPs, My Mess, My Heart, My Life is Myles' first-ever full-length album. It features 15 songs, including his two megahits — "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You"; his Niall Horan collaboration, "Drive Safe"; and the previously released songs "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)," "Hold Me in the Dark" and "Gold."

"It's been quite an unstructured career in that I've been lucky enough to have songs that have done really well and have toured the world two or three times pre-debut album," Myles tells Music Week. "It's a really weird period; I'm very conscious I've done nothing in order."

Myles wrote one song on the album, "Dublin Lights," with his good pal Ed Sheeran, who he's opening for this summer. "We've clicked because we connect as human beings, not as musicians," he tells Music Week.

"For him, I think it’s probably nice having another person in his life who’s concerned about Ed the father, the husband or the friend, rather than Ed the global success.”

“I think at the heart of it is that we love making music," Myles added. "I have no interest in fame; it’s not something I’ve ever been hungry for. It’s always about how music can be the most important and defining part of my career, and I think he sees that in me."

Myles joins Ed on his Loop stadium tour starting Saturday at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. He'll also be doing his own headlining shows in between those dates starting in early July.

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