Myles Smith is "honored and privileged" that fans want to go "Stargazing" with him

Before fans worldwide woke up to the music of Myles Smith, the British singer/songwriter literally woke up the people in his life with his breakout single, "Stargazing."

Speaking with ABC Audio, Myles recalled playing "Stargazing" after writing it in a West Hollywood house that was also occupied by his older brother, his best friend and his manager.

"It must've been 3 a.m. when I got in, and I played it through the house speakers, totally unaware of the fact people were sleeping," Myles said. "I was just like, 'Oh, I really want to listen to this.' I played it, and it was probably the one time that they all woke up and they weren't, like, 'Please stop playing music so loud.'"

Instead, Myles says, "They all got up and jumped." He laughed, "I was like, 'This is great!'"

"Stargazing" has come a long way since that late night/early morning listening party: It's climbing the Billboard Pop Airplay chart; it's topped Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart; and former President Barack Obama even put it on his summer playlist. Myles told ABC Audio that the response has been validating.

"When ['Stargazing'] came out, I think it just felt really good to know that what I trusted and believed in and loved resonated," he said.

In addition to its chart success, "Stargazing" has become a go-to wedding song, much to Myles' delight.

"I just feel really honored and really privileged that people decide that they want my slightly annoying British voice as the backing track to their wedding," he laughs.

Myles is touring the U.S. into November and will return stateside for another run in January. He's also opening for Ed Sheeran's 2025 European tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.