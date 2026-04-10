Myles Smith writes message to fans after releasing 'My Mess'

Myles Smith has released his new song, "My Mess," and he posted a heartfelt message to go along with it.

The British singer wrote to fans on Instagram, saying he’s been reading their messages since the song dropped and it’s been “a bit overwhelming in the most beautiful way.”

“This song was never about being the biggest or the loudest moment,” he says. “It was always meant to be an honest one. Something that brings you into the world of my album… properly. No filter, no pretending.”

“And today, seeing how many of you have found yourselves in it… people telling me they cried for the first time in years, people saying they felt seen, understood… that’s everything to me,” he adds. “That connection. That feeling. That’s why I do this.”

He goes on to say he feels lucky to have “the most incredible fan base in the world.”

“I’m still figuring things out,” he writes. “I still have my struggles. But you make me feel less alone in them. And that means more than I can ever explain. Thank you for letting this song be yours as much as it is mine.”

Myles' album, My Mess. My Heart. My Life., arrives June 11.

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