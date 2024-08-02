Angel City FC's Christen Press makes a triumphant return to the field 2 years after devastating ACL injury

Orlando Pride v Angel City FC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Christen Press #23 of Angel City FC waves to fans after the game against the Orlando Pride at BMO Stadium on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

After a long and hard recovery journey, Christen Press is back.

More than two years after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury, the USWNT forward and two-time World Cup champion is back on the pitch. Press made her season debut with Angel City FC during the club's Summer Cup match against the San Diego Wave at Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California, on Thursday.

Press entered the game in the 88th minute of Angel City FC's 0-0 draw with the Wave, and she received a massive ovation from the crowd as she did so.

Press' longtime girlfriend, fellow USWNT star Tobin Heath, was there supporting her, too.

Press was officially cleared from Angel City's season-ending injury list on Wednesday, instantly generating excitement for the forward's much-anticipated return.

Press' recovery has had many setbacks: In July 2023, Press revealed that she required a fourth surgery to repair her ACL. But the 35-year-old forward has powered through in time to make a triumphant return to the field, more than 781 days after her injury.

Press returned to training in mid-June, beginning a slow ramp up with Angel City. While at her first training in two years, Press told media that she had done a lot of soul-searching during her time away.

"When you lose something you love so much, I think you learn to figure out who you really are and what you really are and what you care about. And it actually allows you to live in a way that's in more of a balance with your truth or your inner wisdom," Press said. "In trying to heal my knee, in struggling to do so and searching for ways to heal my knee, I've been able to heal a lot of myself. I healed a lot more than my knee."

Press joined Angel City in 2022, becoming the first player to sign with the expansion team for a three-season contract reportedly worth $700,000, making her one of the highest-paid NWSL players at the time. However, she only had eight appearances with the team before her injury. Now, she has a chance to make her true start with Angel City.