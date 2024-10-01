Big Ten changing way it officiates onside kicks after controversial offsides call in Michigan's win over Minnesota

Washington quarterback Will Rogers walks on the field near a Big Ten logo during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

The Big Ten is tweaking the way it officiates onside kicks after a controversial call near the end of Michigan’s 27-24 home win over Minnesota in Week 5.

The Gophers had a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter after scoring 21 points in the final period. After scoring that final TD with 1:37 to go, Minnesota tried an onside kick and improbably recovered it.

MINNESOTA RECOVERS THE ONSIDE KICK BUT A FLAG IS CALLED 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/d8PUckrczb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

However, Matt Kingsbury — No. 49 in the video above — was ruled to be offside as kicker Dragan Kesich made contact with the ball. At best, the call was very close and perhaps too close to call. At worst, it was wrong and ultimately denied Minnesota a chance at a stunning upset after Michigan recovered Minnesota’s second onside kick attempt.

After the game, Minnesota submitted the play to the Big Ten offices for a review and the conference announced Monday that it would change the positioning of officials on onside kicks going forward. It did not, however, say if the call on the field was correct or incorrect.

"With 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game between Michigan and Minnesota, Minnesota attempted an onside kick and was flagged for an offside penalty," the conference said. "Offside infractions are not reviewable plays. The penalty was accepted and enforced before Minnesota's second onside kick attempt, recovered by Michigan."

"Effective immediately, the Big Ten has been approved by the NCAA to implement a modified officiating mechanic that will allow the conference to change the manner in which it officiates onside kicks by positioning the Line Judge and Head Line Judge on the kicking team's restraining line, thereby putting multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgment."

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement that the Big Ten had informed the school that the call shouldn’t have been made.

"The [Big Ten Coordinator of Officials] informed us the play was too tight to flag," Fleck said in a statement. "We credit the Big Ten Conference for recognizing the need to make this change to ensure accurate calls in the future."

The loss moved Michigan to 4-1 and 2-0 in the conference while dropping Minnesota to 0-2 in the Big Ten and 2-3 overall.