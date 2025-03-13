Fantasy Basketball: Paul George leads list of players to drop ahead of the playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 04: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 04, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The fantasy basketball playoffs are the ultimate crunch time, where every point, rebound and assist can make or break your season. But tough decisions need to be made to rise above the competition, including dropping some notable players who may no longer deliver the value you need.

Here’s a look at five players who might be worth cutting with the stakes rising.

Paul George - SG/SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers

Have you seen the Sixers starting lineups over the past two games? Yeah, I'm not convinced we'll see much of George (groin) or Tyrese Maxey (finger/back) for the rest of the season. George was already a letdown for fantasy managers, posting the worst numbers since his second year, dating back to 2011-12. Hilariously (or I guess not so hilarious if you have him rostered), Podcast P performed better when he dropped a new episode. Thanks to Steph Noh for doing this hard-hitting analysis.

This is the most important research that I have ever done.



Paul George was playing better this season after dropping podcasts. Save Podcast P! pic.twitter.com/UG4YfIORZh — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) February 27, 2025

It’s unfortunate because the Sixers play 12 games across the fantasy playoffs (4-4-4), so it would be nice to have someone like George actively helping you advance. Still, it’s not like you were getting the PG of old anyway. Before his groin injury, George averaged 15/5/4 with 2 steals per game on 43% shooting. While that’s not bad, it’s far below his draft capital in terms of production. With the Sixers committed to the tank, there’s no reason to have George occupy a precious IL spot. He’s likely more of a shutdown candidate than an effective fantasy asset.

Jonathan Kuminga - SF/PF, Golden State Warriors

The good news is that Kuminga (ankle) is on track to return Thursday against the Kings after a 31-game absence. The bad news is that he’s returning to a completely different team that now features Jimmy Butler as the secondary playmaker.

I have doubts — not only because of a potential minutes cap but also because of how he will fit into this new-look offense. Kuminga wasn’t particularly good for fantasy anyway, as he’s ranked well outside the top 200 in 9-cat leagues. I’m not interested in him for points leagues despite his scoring ability because he doesn’t do much for counting stats outside of rebounding. At 77% rostered, it’s a bit too high for me at this stage in the game, knowing that his role and opportunity have lessened.

Jrue Holiday - PG/SG, Boston Celtics

Holiday's fantasy basketball value has plummeted due to frequent DNPs with declining production. His minutes are down to under 30 per game after the All-Star break, along with averaging fewer points, rebounds, assists and 3s made. Additionally, Boston’s load management strategy further diminishes his reliability, as the team prioritizes his health for the NBA playoffs.

For fantasy managers, he’s become too risky to keep, especially with waiver wire options that likely offer more multi-category stats. He’s still 76% rostered, and that's way too rich, knowing he’s been outside the top 150 in fantasy for the past month.

Jerami Grant - SF/PF, Portland Trail Blazers

It’s become a running joke in fantasy basketball that once March rolls around, Grant is nowhere to be found. Over the last three seasons, Grant’s played in 30 out of 75 games after the All-Star Break (40%) and has already missed six of their 12 games this season.

He’s been out of commission all week with knee tendonitis, but history tells us we can expect more DNPs on the way. Even when healthy, Grant hasn’t been great for fantasy, as he’s shooting 37% from the field and providing minimal counting stats outside of points and 3s.

He’s ranked outside the top 180 over the last month, so fantasy managers can send him to waivers and not miss a beat. He's still 67% rostered.

P.J. Washington Jr. SF/PF, Dallas Mavericks

Unless you have a bye heading into Week 20, I’d drop Washington (79% rostered). Although he was upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Spurs, he ended up not playing as he continues to make his way back from an ankle injury. Looking ahead, with the Mavs playing a two-game schedule in Week 20, there’s no reason to hold onto Washington. In fact, the only Mavericks players worth holding onto are Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson.

I think the Mavs will continue to exercise caution with Washington since they’re still in 10th place in the Western Conference with a bleak but possible shot at making the Playoffs.