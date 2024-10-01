Houston Dash parts ways with head coach Fran Alonso

The NWSL's Houston Dash announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with head coach Fran Alonso less than a year after he was hired.

Houston currently sits last in the NWSL with 17 points through 22 games. There are four games remaining in the regular season and the Dash have managed just four wins and a league-worst minus-20 goal differential.

Alonso was hired in December 2023 and had been away from the team since the end of June with what the team initially described as an "illness" before recently calling it a leave of absence.

"The Houston Dash and head coach Fran Alonso have agreed to part ways in lieu of a return from his leave of absence. We thank Frank for his contributions to the team and wish him well in his future endeavors.

"Ricky Clarke will continue to lead the team and will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"The organization plans to announce a new general manager whose role will include the selection of the next head coach."

Assistant coach Ricky Clarke, who has been interim head coach during Alonso's absence, will finish the regular season in the role. Fellow assistant Gilberto Damiano is no longer listed on the team's website.

It has been an interesting season off the field for the Dash. Alonso was hired last December by former general manager Alex Singer. In July, Singer was fired and the team has yet to hire a replacement.

Clarke taking over for Alonso means the Dash has had nine different head coaches, including interims, in 10 years.

Prior to taking the Dash job, Alonso managed Scottish side Celtic F.C. Women for four years, leading them to back-to-back Scottish Women's Cups and the 2021-22 Scottish Women's Premier League Cup.