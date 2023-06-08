How to watch the French Open 2023: Semifinals, Roland-Garros schedule, odds and more

2023 French Open - Day Ten PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the Men's Singles Quarter Final Round Match against Karen Khachanov during Day 10 of the French Open at Roland Garros on June 6, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

The 2023 French Open continues to captivate this week as we head into the men's and women's semifinals. Novak Djokovic has officially beaten Rafael Nadal’s record for most appearances in the French Open quarterfinals and remains on track to potentially overtake Nadal by winning his record 23rd men’s grand slam singles title. Djokovic and No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz will finally face each other in the French Open semifinals on Friday. American tennis player Coco Gauff was knocked out of the French Open quarterfinals by Iga Świątek, the woman she lost to in last year’s finals. Świątek will now face No. 14-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who earlier Wednesday became the first Brazilian woman to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal since 1968.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the clay court during the French Open quarterfinals and stream the Roland-Garros matches in the US, including channels, schedule, scores and livestream info.

How to watch French Open 2023 in the US

Dates: May 28-June 11

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Channel: NBC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Sling

Where to watch French Open in the US

NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered.

However, the French Open quarterfinals will air on the Tennis Channel, which may be a bit trickier for the average tennis viewer to find on their TV. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open on the Tennis Channel in the US, here's what platforms we recommend subscribing to:

French Open dates

The 2023 French Open officially began at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. The French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.

2023 French Open match schedule and streaming info:

June 4-5

Men's and women's fourth round (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 6-7

Men's and women's quarterfinals (Tennis Channel)

June 8

Women's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 9

Men's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 10

Women's final (Peacock)

June 11

Men's final (Peacock)

2023 French Open odds

Current favorites to win French Open (via BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz (+120)

Novak Djokovic (+170)

Holger Rune (+500)

Alexander Zverev (+1100)

Casper Ruud (+1200)

Live French Open scores

For score updates on all current matches, check out Yahoo Sports' French Open coverage.

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.