MLB playoffs: Justin Verlander doesn't make Astros roster for Wild Card series vs. Tigers

The Houston Astros released their roster for the American League Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, and it was missing one very familiar name: Justin Verlander.

The 41-year-old Verlander did not make Houston's Wild Card playoff roster, and won't be able to appear in a game until the AL Division Series — if the Astros make it that far.

It's been a tough season for Verlander, who had an ERA of nearly 4.00 before going on the injured list in June with a neck problem. He wouldn't make his way back from that injury for two months, finally returning on August 19. Since then, his results have been less than great. In seven starts since coming back from the injured list, Verlander has an 8.10 ERA.

Some of that inflated ERA is due to two really bad starts in September (he allowed eight runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 8 and six against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 21). But his other five starts were mostly so-so.

If the Astros had a weaker pitching staff, Verlander would have probably made the roster. But the Astros have the the sixth-best staff in baseball by ERA (3.74), and both their rotation and bullpen have been outstanding. There was just no room for Verlander on this playoff roster.

It's possible Houston may need Verlander in the ALDS. It depends on how many games they play in the Wild Card series, because that will affect how their starting pitchers line up. So there's still a chance we could see Verlander in the playoffs.