NBA playoffs: Nikola Jokić shows up to Game 3 dressed as the actual Joker

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 09: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball against Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER — After a tough Game 2 in Oklahoma City, Nikola Jokić opted for a costume change ahead of Game 3.

With his Denver Nuggets back home and a chance to take a 2-1 series lead, the Joker dressed up pregame Friday night as, well, the Joker. Seriously.

Jokić showed up to Ball Arena decked out in a purple suit, a green vest and a chain on his vest in an obvious nod to the Batman man villain that's become Jokić's namesake during his rise as a three-time NBA MVP.

JOKER IS IN THE BUILDING 🃏



🆚 Thunder/Nuggets Game 3 I Series tied 1-1

⏰ 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Y0k7qcrmwY — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2025

It was certainly not typical of Jokić, who’s generally not one to make waves with his fashion sense or his pregame tunnel walks.

It was enough to prompt a question to Nuggets head coach David Adelman during his pregame news conference. He hadn’t seen it. And he’s not aware of Jokić making statements with his wardrobe choice before.

"Not that I remember,” Adelman said. “But you should ask him that question. I’m not part of how he dresses every day. That’s pretty cool, though.”

Jokić didn't speak about it pregame. But a change was certainly in order after Denver's 149-106 loss in Game 2. Can the Nuggets and the Nuggets find the change in mindset to challenge the top-seeded Thunder at home?