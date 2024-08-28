NFL 2024 preview hub: Everything you need to read ahead of kickoff

The 2024 NFL season is nearly here. We've cleared the last few hurdles on the calendar, including training camps, preseason and roster cutdowns. The Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of their unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title begins against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

What's new this NFL season?

Star players in new spots

It takes a while to get used to a star player in a new uniform.

New York Giants fans (and, based on "Hard Knocks," Giants co-owner John Mara) might feel a little ill seeing Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia Eagles green this season. There are a few other familiar stars who will look strange on a new team this season.

Here are some of the biggest names who switched teams this offseason.

New head coaches and the ideas they bring

A quarter of NFL teams will have a new head coach on the sideline this season.

It's less than that if you don't count Antonio Pierce, who took over the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job on an interim basis last season after Josh McDaniels was fired. Pierce went 5-4 and was hired for the job on a permanent basis in January.

With or without Pierce, the turnover speaks to the growing impatience of NFL team owners. The new coaches all should know that if they don't win in the first couple seasons, their seat will be plenty hot.

Here's a look at all eight new head coaches for the 2024 NFL season, and what will be new for each of those teams.

Scheduling and broadcasting changes including Tom Brady

In 2023, the NFL accounted for 93 of the 100 most-watched shows on television. Simply, we can't get enough of NFL games on our screens.

The NFL makes annual tweaks to the schedule with its broadcasting partners in mind. Here are the most important changes to the schedule and to broadcasts this NFL season.

Coming for the Kingdom

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to do something no team has ever done: win three straight Super Bowls.

The rest of the NFL is trying to stop them.

Here are the key elements of the Chiefs' success, which will again play a role in their quest — and could provide clues to how other teams can unseat the kings of the NFL.

How Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo has the NFL — and the Shanahan tree — flummoxed

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense was inconsistent last year. Sure, they won the Super Bowl and finished in the top-10 in all the underlying metrics and Patrick Mahomes was still Patrick Mahomes. But it was not a reliably efficient unit week-in and week-out in 2023.

What was reliable, and what helped carry the load for the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, was the defense led by coordinator and longtime coach Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo's defenses during his Kansas City tenure have been the afterthought of the overall Chiefs hierarchy.

Spagnuolo, thanks to his experience of calling plays against dozens of offenses, also has aspects to his defense that are perfect for the current NFL landscape. As he has particular answers for offenses that come from the current in vogue tree in the NFL: the Shanahan tree.

Names to know

7 coaches on the hot seat

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has somehow picked up a reputation of cycling through head coaches on a whim. The opposite is true.

Jones is excruciatingly patient with his coaches. Since Jason Garrett took over after Wade Phillips' midseason firing in 2010, Garrett and Mike McCarthy have been Dallas' only two head coaches. Inevitably, the Cowboys flame out in the playoffs and everyone assumes Jones will fire his coach, but he's fired a coach only once in 14 years.

That doesn't mean McCarthy has a job for life. At some point he needs more success in the playoffs or Jones will make a change. Does that mean he's one of the seven coaches on the hot seat entering the NFL season? Here's our list.

10 potential breakout candidates

Not every NFL player can be C.J. Stroud or Puka Nacua.

Those two were fantastic right away as rookies and became instant stars. It takes other players more time. Sometimes injuries set them back. Others just need the chance to play before they shine.

We see veteran breakouts every season in the NFL, and here are 10 players in a great spot to break out this NFL season, including a pair of Detroit Lions and a 2023 draft class quarterback.

Quarterback questions

QB Room: 16 questions for NFC starters

Dallas Cowboys: Is this the Dak Prescott finale in Dallas?

With the CeeDee Lamb extension in the books, Prescott's extension will be the cloud hanging over the franchise until there is some kind of resolution. Cowboys ownership has said publicly there is no ticking deadline on the deal but it's highly unlikely that Prescott will reach an agreement once the season begins.

With the extension decks now clear of the Lamb talks, Dallas can now focus solely on Prescott until Week 1 kickoff on Sept. 8. While I don’t think it’s a great sign that a Prescott deal didn’t get done while the team was in Oxnard for training camp, I do think the order of affairs were designed to get Lamb’s extension done first. So technically, a Prescott deal is still on the anticipated schedule.

For those seeking optimism beyond the Lamb deal getting done, fans can also take heart in Trey Lance having showcased in the preseason that he's nowhere near being a starting NFL quarterback. That five-interception exhibition finale should be a not-so-gentle reminder to ownership of what it could be like going back into a quarterback-needy abyss.

One other thought that should be suggestive that an extension is coming in the next 10 days: There is no clear Plan B at the position for Dallas in the event Prescott leaves in free agency. Any promising scenario is going to cost assets and money, and still have a significant element of risk (see Denver's trade for Russell Wilson in 2022). The obvious move with the least amount of risk is still signing Prescott to an extension. Just like it has been for the past year.

Four Verts

4 most important players of the NFL season

One more week, just a few more sleeps. The Ravens and Chiefs will be kicking off the new NFL season in a matter of days and the race toward New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX will be on.

As we enter the calm before the storm, let’s take a look at four players who will be among the most important players in the NFL and how their presence can shape the league's landscape. The group includes to big-name QBs in new situations, an anchor in the trenches of what could be an explosive offense, and a low-key star making a big shift in the champions' defense.

