NFL Power Rankings: Stacking every NFL team by fantasy football relevancy

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) walk to the sideline after Gibbs scored a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL regular season football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions on November 17, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's May now. Stuff has happened. Free agency came and went, the NFL Draft finally did its dance, even the George Pickens trade was delivered to us on a glorious Wednesday morning. The NFL offseason knows how to serve its dedicated, daily fans.

Today, it's our turn to handle the serving plate. It's time to get a sense of how the 32 NFL offenses stack up for fantasy purposes. This ranking is part data, part observation, part skate to where the puck is going and part special sauce. The conceit is simple, even if it will make for easy debates and arguments: which offenses offer the most fantasy draft targets? High-end talent matters as we evaluate the depth charts, but having multiple players in the early ADP 150 matters, too. (On the flip side, sometimes a narrow usage tree is your best friend.)

We'll start at the bottom and work to No. 1, just like Casey Kasem used to do it. And the hits don't stop til' we get to the top.

32. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is going to be a player, that's the impression that I get. But look at that old guy receiver room: Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett at the top, both 30-something. We'll get you a dynamic and young playmaker next year, Cam. The mileage felt better but Tony Pollard's 2024 season was shockingly similar to his 2023 finale with Dallas.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

31. Cleveland Browns

You can't make up that clown car of a quarterback room. Joe Flacco is kinda fun but he's also kinda 40. Deshaun Watson is a line-item write off at this point, Kenny Pickett a low-hope case, and Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders a fun way to troll the 2025 NFL Draft. Anyone feel confident Jerry Jeudy can repeat a career year out of nowhere?

30. New Orleans Saints

Oh, how we miss the pinball days. Is Tyler Shough really the starting QB just ahead of his 26th birthday? He's only four years younger than Alvin Kamara. Derek Carr might need a medical redshirt, Chris Olave can't get a break, and even Rashid Shaheed's breakout last season was sunk by injury. That monster 2-0 start from last year feels like it happened 12 seasons ago.

29. New England Patriots

This offense wasn't going to be rebuilt in a day but the Pats took a strong first swing. Stefon Diggs easily could have another impact season or two left, and I suspect TreVeyon Henderson will be the best of the Ohio State backs drafted. Drake Maye survived a losing hand last year; now he has connectors.

28.. Pittsburgh Steelers

You have to assume reinforcements are coming in. The free agent pool for receivers isn't bad. The remaining quarterbacks? Well, there's Aaron Rodgers and not much else. I expected the DK Metcalf-George Pickens duo to go over like a lead balloon, but I still wanted to watch it happen. Kaleb Johnson fits the Arthur Smith offense and quickly grabbed a lower ADP than Jaylen Warren.

27. New York Giants

It's possible three quarterbacks might draw playing time — Russell Wilson to start, Jameis Winston for midseason juice, and Jaxson Dart once the season is effectively over. Of course, Brian Daboll might be coaching for his job by that point, too. At least WR Malik Nabers is an electric place to throw all those targets. Wilson is a tough player to accept because he still has some good metrics, but even in his salad days he was a sack problem against everyone.

26 New York Jets

If I were going to draft all summer anonymously against random competition, I could probably guarantee you Justin Fields would be my most rostered player. He's going to run like a madman, and he's not a zero as a passer — remember, he has Ohio Stats reps to build on with alpha WR Garrett Wilson. I'm worried the New York backfield has a committee vibe.

25. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young was the league's most improved player in the final quarter of the season. Dave Canales deserves a bow, but Young gets the most credit. Young is also a sneaky, proactive runner. The wide receiver room is on the upswing, led by Tetairoa McMillan, who was an inspired Round 1 selection. I realize the backfield group is a bottomless cup right now, but I'll keep betting on Chuba Hubbard.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

Just when you want to write off Trevor Lawrence for good, the Jags go out and hire Liam Coen and draft Travis Hunter. What QB wouldn't want to fall asleep dreaming of a Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter passing game?

23. Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson barely played at Florida and he's been constantly hurt in the pros too, so it's too early to write the conclusion. It's also merely an age-23 season for him. But a completion rate around 50% in today's NFL can't be accepted. I'm actually hoping we get a look at Daniel Jones this season. The Colts have deep receiver talent but they somewhat cannibalize each other. Jonathan Taylor has the backfield to himself, even if the athletic Richardson and Jones will steal some rushing juice.

22. Denver Broncos

When Sean Payton targets a skill player in the draft and moves aggressively, we need to pay attention. That was the Bo Nix story in 2024 and it's the RJ Harvey story this season. Harvey's ADP is going to steadily rise all summer, barring injury. Courtland Sutton is the ultimate boring veteran value in the league right now. That's my jam.

21. Miami Dolphins

What a puzzle this team is. Team enigma. Tua Tagovailoa was a completion ace but everything was short, in part because this team is (justifiably) petrified over future re-injury. Tyreek Hill didn't get deep after Week 1. Jaylen Waddle lost his way. And who could imagine Jonnu Smith turning into a wrecking ball in his age-29 season? De’Von Achane was productive, but a fair amount of his fantasy points came on short dump offs. I'm not sure I'll take myself into any Miami guys.

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

20. Seattle Seahawks

Maybe Sam Darnold is going to settle in as another Baker Mayfield type, a post-hype player who makes good, a gunslinger who can post stats but will also have some loose plays. It's certainly exciting. Getting a healthy and productive season from Cooper Kupp is critical for this offense as Jaxon Smith-Njigba settles in as the clear top target.

19. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud was the toast of football two years ago. Last season it was a glass of wine gone stale, not that is was Stroud's fault — the line broke down, all the receivers got hurt. As usual, we plan for a truth somewhere in the middle.

18. Los Angeles Chargers

Georgia didn't need to play shootout ball when Ladd McConkey was there, so the rookie wideout was mildly screened last season. Check the last 10 games for the kid: 58-884-5, with a catch rate just under 80%. And then he posted a silly 9-197-1 line in the playoffs. McConkey to the moon, man.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith might never be great but he's solid, and the narrow tree in Las Vegas is headed by two superstars and one solid pro (Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers). The overall Raiders team might be a little dysfunctional, but it will also be fun.

16. Washington Commanders

Don't look at the ages in the WR room, you'll start to get nervous. Kliff Kingsbury did a fabulous job with rookie Jayden Daniels, another case of a sharp mind clicking with the play sheet but falling short as a head coach.

[2025 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/ST | Kickers]

15. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay drew attention for finally using a first-round pick on a wideout, but remember this offense loves receiver platoons and constant personnel shifting. Maybe there's no screaming right answer in the WR room. I do love the way they creatively scheme up splash plays, and touchdowns, for underrated tight end Tucker Kraft.

14. Chicago Bears

You know what Caleb Williams got for Christmas? Everything. New line, a new receiver, a new tight end, a highly-regarded play caller. We should know quickly in 2025 what a reasonable ceiling is for Williams. No one loves D'Andre Swift, but the Bears didn't challenge him with new competition.

13. Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. was projected as an instant star, and sure, he fell short of that. But 62-885-8 is a dynamite haul for any rookie campaign. Now the challenge is on the Cardinals to find more layup targets ($1 to Matt Harmon for usage of one of his favorite terms) headed Harrison's way. Trey McBride had a frustrating lack of touchdowns, but that's more of a Kyler Murray flag than anything else.

12. Los Angeles Rams

The core is getting old, sure, with Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams. And they need to keep Puka Nacua on the field. But the tree is narrow and Sean McVay still knows how to beat any defense, even if McVay sometimes falls short with game strategy and fourth-down equity calls. Kyren Williams was born in the end zone.

11. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes played a full season and was merely the QB12, no Pro Bowl, no MVP buzz, a modest 4.5% touchdown rate. Is Rashee Rice healthy enough to take the leap? What about Xavier Worthy in Year 2? Do you trust Travis Kelce into an age-36 season? I sure don't.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson has a fair chance to outscore everybody and Drake London is too big to fail, no matter how quickly Michael Penix Jr. gets comfortable. I've stopped making yearly excuses for Kyle Pitts.

9. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a golden god and apparently he's going to hold his touchdown equity longer than most quarterbacks. But what else excites you here? James Cook is good. Khalil Shakir is reliable, even with a capped ceiling. Dalton Kincaid has been a disappointment. Keon Coleman is still raw, a former basketball player still trying to put the football game together.

8. Minnesota Vikings

So long as he's healthy, J.J. McCarthy probably can't fail — he's throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, and offensive whiz Kevin O'Connell is dialing up the plays. The indoor schedule is a blast, too.

7. Dallas Cowboys

I can't promise the running game will have someone pop, though Jaydon Blue has the upside of the unknown. But the George Pickens trade filled exactly what Dallas needed — a second pitch after CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott, remember, was the MVP runner-up in 2023. He's still plenty good. He just needed a little more help, now he has it. The Lamb and Pickens route trees and skill sets should blend together wonderfully. Dallas received about a 7-to-9 slot bump in these rankings after the Pickens trade.

6. Baltimore Ravens

A much better offense for real life than fantasy; you're only attacking four players here (Lamar Jackson, Derick Henry, Zay Flowers, and I suppose Mark Andrews one more time). Maybe Isaiah Likely crashes the party. Rashod Bateman will pop about once a month. Jackson's pass-TD rate was too good to be true, but note that he hasn't been a proactive source of rushing touchdowns since 2020.

5. San Francisco 49ers

I try to be sensitive with player aging curves, but after watching George Kittle post TE1, TE2, TE2 and TE 4 finishes the last four seasons, I'm going to ignore he'll turn 32 this season. He's the rare tight end who can score from anywhere on the field. Brock Purdy might never be great, but he's definitely above average — and has a keen understanding of everything Kyle Shanahan wants.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

So we're supposed to panic with Liam Coen skipping town? Didn't we do this last year with Dave Canales? Baker Mayfield is fearless and for the most part it works for him, not to mention he has running mates who elevate him. Maybe the Jalen McMillan dynasty manager didn't dig the Emeka Egbuka draft pick, but the polished OSU product could step into a solid role right away. Bucky Irving jumps off the tape, doesn't he?

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Okay, it's another offense with just four horsemen, but what a crew. Joe Burrow has future-MVP written all over him, Ja'Marr Chase will go No. 1 in most fantasy drafts, Tee Higgins is paid after another solid season (so was Chase, of course) and Chase Brown proved he can hold down a backfield all by himself. The Cincinnati defense was abysmal last season, the perfect fantasy carnival;. Maybe it gets a little better in 2025, but you don't fix that type of hole in one year. Get your popcorn ready.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

As wonderful as Saquon Barkley was last season, imagine if the Eagles let him punch in the easy touchdowns. Jalen Hurts rushed in 14 scores, with 11 of them from the 1-yard line. His average touchdown carried less than three yards. Barkley had 15 glorious spikes, none from the 1-yard line. His average distance on a scoring play was an astounding 29.4 yards.

1. Detroit Lions

It's a drag to see genius OC Ben Johnson walk out the door, but even without the star chef, the cupboard is stocked. The Lions have six players in the top 150 ADP, and don't forget the indoor schedule and the best offensive line in football. I'd be stunned if Jared Goff cratered — we're seen too much good stuff from him since hitting Detroit four years ago — and the huddle is filled with diverse talents that complement each other. This offense attacks every strata of the field.