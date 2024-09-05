NFL Week 1 preview: what to watch for in every game | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to finally talk about some real life NFL football games. After going through their favorite responses to Charles' tweet asking for heinous NFL season predictions, the duo pick six games that have the most interesting matchups to watch in this weekend's slate, discussing all of the primetime matchups, a loaded AFC South duel, a battle for Florida and Deshaun Watson trying to survive against a loaded Dallas defense.

Later, Nate and Charles discuss all the rest of the 15 NFL matchups in Week 1 and give something to watch for in each and every game.

(1:35) Favorite heinous 2024 NFL season predictions

(5:30) Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

(11:45) Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

(17:50) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins

(24:30) Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

(28:30) Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

(33:45) New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers

(39:15) Rapid fire: one thing to watch in every Sunday matchup

