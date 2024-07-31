Paris Olympics: American Torri Huske surprises with silver in 100 freestyle

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 4 NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 30: Torri Huske of Team United States prepares to compete in the Women’s 100m Freestyle Heats on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 30, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PARIS — Torri Huske, from an outside lane, nearly stunned a star-studded field in the women’s 100-meter freestyle here at the 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, but settled for silver after a late surge from Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström.

Huske led at the 50, and at the 75, and still at the 90-meter mark. But Sjöström powered to the wall and touched in 52.16, 0.13 seconds ahead of Huske (52.29).

It’s Huske’s third medal of the Games already. She won a silver in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay on opening night, then gold on Sunday in the 100-meter butterfly.