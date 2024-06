J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto looks on during the baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 3-1. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto needs surgery on his right knee and has been placed on the injured list.

The Phillies announced the news on Tuesday. He's scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday. A timeline for his recovery and return wasn't initially clear. Realmuto has been playing through knee pain for much of the season.

The Phillies have called up catcher Rafael Marchán from triple-A Lehigh Valley to take his place on the roster.