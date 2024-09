Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 12: GG Jackson #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on April 12, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson has a broken bone in his right foot that required surgery.

The Grizzlies announced the injury on Wednesday. He suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot and underwent surgery. He'll be re-evaluated in December and is "expected to make a full recovery," according to the team release.

It's not clear how or when Jackson sustained the injury. The Grizzlies didn't offer any more details.