Stephen Curry becomes first NBA player to reach 4,000 3-pointers

Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

When Stephen Curry began his career, no player in NBA history had ever made 3,000 3-pointers in his career. That threshold now officially feels quaint.

The Golden State Warriors star became the first player to reach 4,000th 3-pointers in his career on Thursday agains the Sacramento Kings, adding another line to the résumé of the greatest shooter basketball has ever seen.

Curry hit the historic shot in the third quarter, with a fake and a feel he has displayed throughout his 16 seasons with the Warriors.

The list of ways in which Curry is in a class of his own as a shooter feels limitless. He is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. He ranks 13th all-time in 3-point percentage, while taking massively more shots than every player ahead of him.

He is responsible for 26 of the NBA's 104 games with at least 10 3-pointers. He is responsible for five of the league's seven seasons with at least 300 3-pointers. He is one short of the NBA's single-game 3-pointer record of 14 (which belongs to former teammate Klay Thompson), but is well represented on the rest of the leaderboard.

As Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine laid out before Thursday's game, Curry has been on a tear since the Warriors trade for Jimmy Butler and is currently leading the league in made 3-pointers per game for the fifth straight season and for the 12th time in the past 13 years.

With all that, the question wasn't if Curry would hit 4,000 3-pointers. That has felt inevitable for years, barring a catastrophic injury. What we should really be asking is if a player could possibly come in and match that list of accomplishments, not to mention impact.

NBA all-time 3-point leaders

Stephen Curry, 4,000

James Harden, 3,124

Ray Allen, 2.974

Damian Lillard, 2,794

Klay Thompson, 2,667

Reggie Miller, 2,560

LeBron James, 2,542