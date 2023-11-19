Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos tonight on NBC

New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 12: Mekhi Blackmon #5 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It's Week 11 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including, of course, Sunday Night Football. This week on Sunday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Denver Broncos in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Vikings vs. Broncos, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Vikings vs. Broncos game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Vikings vs. Broncos game on?

Sunday night's Vikings vs. Broncos game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Vikings at Broncos game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Twins vs. Broncos game?

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: