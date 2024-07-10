Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic advances to semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws due to injury

Wimbledon 2024 - Day Ten - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Novak Djokovic during a training session on day ten of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 10, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images) (John Walton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon semifinals after his quarterfinal opponent, Alex de Minaur, was forced to withdraw due to a hip injury.

The No. 9 seeded de Minaur was set to face the seven-time Wimbledon winner Wednesday at Centre Court. He told reporters that he heard a crack near the end of his fourth-round win over Arthur Fils on Monday.

"Obviously not an announcement I wanted to make, by any means," said de Minaur, who realized he could not play during a Wednesday practice session. "I'm devastated."

"It's no secret that, at this stage of my career, this was the biggest match of my career. So wanted to do anything I could to play. I knew what the results were yesterday, but I still wanted to wake up today and feel some sort of miracle and not feel it while I'm walking."

"The problem with me going out and playing is that one stretch, one slide, one anything, can make this injury [recovery] go from three to six weeks to four months. It's too much to risk."

Djokovic will now face Lorenzo Musetti in Friday's semifinal after Musetti defeated Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

This will be the 13th time Djokovic has advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals, matching Roger Federer for the most by a man in tournament history.

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the other men's semifinal Friday.