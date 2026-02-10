New Ariana Grande concert tickets now up for grabs: Here's how to request them

Ticketmaster recently announced that it would be making available a new batch of tickets for Ariana Grande's sold-out Eternal Sunshine tour. These are tickets that were canceled because the seller "violated our terms of use" and are now back in play. Starting now, fans can request them via a process that's explained on Ticketmaster's Instagram and on its website.

First of all, these tickets are only available to people who don't have tickets yet; fans whose resale tickets were canceled due to the violation of terms will be prioritized. If there are tickets left after those people are taken care of, other fans will be randomly selected to receive tickets. You can request tickets up until Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can submit their request for specific show dates and the ticket type they want, and then enter their payment details. If your request can be fulfilled, you'll receive an email by Feb. 19 letting you know which of your requested tickets can be fulfilled; at that point, your card will be charged.

You can request tickets to multiple shows, and up to four tickets per show. The more dates you select, the better your chances of getting tickets will be. However, you can't submit multiple requests: all the shows you want to get tickets for have to be in one request form.

The Eternal Sunshine tour, Ari's first tour in seven years, begins June 6 in Oakland, California, and is set to wrap up Sept. 1 in London.

