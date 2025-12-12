In new docuseries, see Taylor Swift surprise dancers and crew with hefty bonuses

When the Eras Tour shattered international music records, grossing more than $2 billion in ticket sales, Taylor Swift decided to increase bonuses for the hardworking crew who helped make her shows a reality. You can watch her do it in episode two of her new docuseries, The End of an Era, now streaming on Disney+.

Everyone who played a part in pulling off the Eras Tour — from truck drivers and sound technicians to production staff and choreographers — received a handwritten thank-you note and a bonus from Taylor, who says, "These people just work so hard, and they are the best at what they do."

As seen in the docuseries and confirmed by People, Swift paid out $197 million in bonuses to her expansive team over the course of the tour.

Taylor says in the doc that she created a handwritten note for every person who worked on the tour, acknowledging that they've given up time with their families to join her on the road.

"Making that worthwhile for them feels like Christmas morning, when you finally get to say thank you," she says.

In the episode, Taylor asks everyone to open their cards and read her message, which was the same for everyone. Kam Saunders, one of Taylor's dancers, reads it out loud; it says, in part, "My full gratitude doesn't come from a bank, but here's (bleep) dollars just to say thanks. Love, Taylor." The amount was bleeped out.

Mike Scherkenbach, CEO of Shomotion Trucking Company, which served as the logistics partner on the Eras Tour, says in the episode that Swift's father, Scott Swift, "was the one that presented the checks to our drivers."

"He presented handwritten letters from Taylor. It's incredible," he says.

