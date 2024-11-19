New music coming from BLACKPINK's LISA, ROSÉ

BLACKPINK members LISA and ROSÉ both have new music coming.

First, LISA has announced the release date of her debut solo album, Alter Ego: It's coming out Feb. 28. LISA, who recently became Billboard's first-ever global cover star, will make her acting debut in season 3 of The White Lotus. So far she's scored hits with the singles "Moonlit Floor" and "Rockstar."

As for ROSÉ, she's releasing a new single called "Number One Girl" on Friday. "this one's for my number ones," she wrote on Instagram. "Number ones" is the name she's given to her fans.

Her debut solo album, rosie, is due Dec. 6; it includes her Bruno Mars collaboration "APT." and "Number One Girl."

