New Music Friday: RAYE, Alex Warren, Jessie Murph and more

RAYE has released "Nightingale Lane." from her upcoming album, This Music May Contain Hope. There's also a live video, recorded at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra and a choir. "This song is about the greatest heartbreak I've ever known," RAYE says before she starts singing the ballad. The album is out March 27.

Alex Warren has been teasing his song "Fever Dream" for weeks, and the song is finally out. Fans seem to agree that they really like the song but wish it was longer. Like his breakthrough hit "Ordinary," the song is about his wife, Kouvr Annon. It's the first taste of new music from the Grammy-nominated singer ahead of his upcoming tour, which launches in April. He performs at the BRIT Awards on Sunday.

Jessie Murph has a new song on the soundtrack of Scream 7, the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise. The slinky track is called "Criminal." The movie's in theaters now.

Lauv has returned with a new EP called songs i couldn't forget, a set of demos he's been sitting on for years. In a statement, he writes, "back in 2018, i wrote these songs during a time that shaped me. years later, i still can't get them out of my head, so i put them together into my new EP ... it's a collection of songs that still mean a lot to me — lessons learned, moments shared, and love lost. in any case, i hope you love them." The single, 'mariah,' is about listening to old songs by Mariah Carey. Lauv launches a co-headlining tour with Khalid called It's Always Summer Somewhere, starting May 15.

