New Music Friday: ZAYN, Conan Gray and more

In addition to big album releases from Charlie Puth and RAYE, and a new Miley Cyrus song, there are also some other notable tracks that dropped on Friday.

ZAYN has released another track from his upcoming album, Konnakol, due out April 17. In "Sideways," which comes with an official visualizer, he sings about missing someone. "I miss lookin' at you sideways/ face-to-face with your lips on mine/ And our legs on the pillowcase/ sideways, late at night with your love lying next to mine," ZAYN sings. His world tour starts May 12 in Manchester, England.

Conan Gray has released "The Best," a new song from his upcoming deluxe version of 2025's Wishbone. The album, due out April 24, is available for preorder now, with "The Best" available as an instant free track. Though the song is now officially released, Conan's been singing it live for quite some time. He wrote on Instagram, "'the best' out now. thank you for learning the words and singing with me every night of tour, without even knowing when it would be released. i love you and i love this song. and now it's yours."

Mike Posner recently revisited his Grammy-nominated hit "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" by releasing a new version called "I Went Back to Ibiza." This time, he teamed up with a guy who knows his way around Ibiza pretty well: David Guetta. The new version of the track turns the mellow, reflective tune into an upbeat dance anthem. In the song, Mike sings, "I went back to Ibiza/ And got a hotel by the shore/ But now I'm twelve years older and I'm ten years sober/ And Avicii isn't here no more."

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