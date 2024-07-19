New Music Friday: Jimin, James Bay & Noah Kahan, Madison Beer and more

BTS' Jimin has released his sophomore solo album, MUSE, which comes a year after his debut, FACE. The seven-track album includes a collaboration with Sofia Carson called "Slow Dance." He'll perform another song on the album, "Who," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 23.

James Bay has released his new collaboration with his pals Noah Kahan and The Illumineers, "Up All Night." He wrote on Instagram, "Very grateful to all those guys for joining me on this one. I love this song and I'm so glad it's finally out in the world." James also announced that his fourth album, Changes All the Time, will be out Sept. 20.

Madison Beer is out with a new song and a cinematic video, which she co-directed, called "15 Minutes." It's the follow-up to her smash hit "Make You Mine." She recently completed the North American leg of her Spinnin Tour and will kick off an Asia/Australia leg in August.

David Kushner, who scored with the song "Daylight" last year, has released a new single and video, "Sweet Oblivion," from his upcoming debut album, The Dichotomy, coming Aug. 30.

"Breakeven" band The Script, currently opening for Pink in Europe, has released a new track from their upcoming album Satellites, out Aug. 16. It's called "At Your Feet" and was inspired by a soccer commentator on TV who said of a player, "He plays with the world on his shoulders when it should be at his feet." Lead singer Danny O'Donoghue turned that into the lyric, "I'd rather take the world off your shoulders and put it at your feet."

