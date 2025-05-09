New Music Friday: Avril Lavigne, Paul Russell, Tyla and more

Avril Lavigne gets nostalgic on her new song "Young & Dumb" featuring Simple Plan. In the lyrics, she looks back on the early days of her career before the song jumps to 20 years later. "This song is for our fans," Avril says in a statement. "It's a tribute to the past, but also a celebration of the present. In our hearts, we're still those same kids, and our love for music hasn't changed."

"Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell and Saweetie team up for the new '90s-inspired track "That Girl," along with a music video that finds them involved in an art gallery heist. "Long ago there was a simpler time, when the jeans were baggier, the songs were lovey-er and people actually danced at the club," Paul says. "Saweetie and I think the world needs a bit of that right now so we're bringing it back: Welcome to the '90s."

Tyla's in blissful love on her latest single, "Bliss." "You take me to bliss/ Never felt a love like this," she sings on the chorus.

David Archuleta has released "Can I Call You," the second song off his upcoming EP due in August. He shows off his flirtier side on the sultry track as he pursues a crush.

Doechii has hopped on the remix for The Weeknd's "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti. The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow film comes out May 16.

ROSÉ has released "Messy," a song featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Brad Pitt movie F1. The video features never-before-seen footage from the film, which comes out June 27 – the same day the soundtrack drops.

Lizzo dropped "Still Bad (Animal Style)," with a music video showing her post-Met Gala celebrations around New York City in her Christian Siriano gown.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.