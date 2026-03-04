Niall Horan confirms new single 'Dinner Party' is coming in March

After new music from Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and ZAYN, it's Niall Horan's turn.

The former 1D member has announced that his new single will be called "Dinner Party" and will be out March 20. He writes on Instagram, "this song is about a really happy and big moment in my life. an evening at a simple dinner party that changed the course of my life."

"after writing the song, the words 'dinner party' became the nucleus for the rest of the record. that once in a lifetime moment that i am grateful for and for everything that came after that night."

Niall previously said that the life-changing event that took place at the dinner party was meeting his girlfriend.

Niall performs the song on Instagram, singing, "I'm done looking for somebody/ behind closed doors/ things I never felt before/ crashing lights/ when you first saw me/yeah, I met you at a dinner party."

