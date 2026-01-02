Nick Jonas' new single 'Gut Punch' is out now

While Jonas Brothers went nonstop in 2025, Nick Jonas doesn't seem to be slowing down in 2026.

After ringing in the New Year with a JoBros show in Hollywood, Florida, streamed live on Samsung TV Plus, Nick has released his new single, "Gut Punch," from his forthcoming album, Sunday Best.

In the song, Nick confronts self-doubt, singing, "Hit me like a gut punch/ I hurt my own feelings/How did I get so good at being mean to myself ... Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself."

"I tend to be hypercritical of myself, not typically about my appearance or getting older, but I was wondering, ‘Am I doing everything to be the best version of myself? Am I a present and thoughtful husband? Am I a good father?’" Nick says in a statement.

"As time goes by, the stress and complications of life will weigh on you," he adds. "It’s important to remember there was once a version of you who was carefree and loved the world.”

Nick explained on Instagram that he chose to release "Gut Punch" on New Year's Day because he felt people would relate to its message. "There's a lot of pressure to be the perfect version of yourself at the start of the year," he wrote. "And that's just not possible and that's okay."

Sunday Best will be out on Feb. 6.

Nick's been playing "Gut Punch" live on the Jonas Brothers' tour since November, including at the New Year's Eve show. That concert featured celebrity video appearances from Eli Manning, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Bublé, Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey and more, along with highlights from guest performers on tour, such as Alex Warren and Jordin Sparks.

