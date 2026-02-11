Noah Kahan adds new dates to The Great Divide Tour

Noah Kahan's added a bunch of new stadium dates to his upcoming Great Divide Tour.

The new shows are June 12 in Orlando's Kia Center; July 9 at Boston's Fenway Park; July 15 at Chicago's Wrigley Field; July 19 at New York's CitiField; and Aug. 9 at Denver's Coors Field.

The presales for the new shows will start Wednesday at noon local time.

The Great Divide Tour, in support of Noah's upcoming album of the same name, is set to launch June 11 in Orlando. The album arrives April 24.

Noah previously announced that the shows will feature a pit at the front of the stage called the Front Porch. Those tickets are the most expensive, but there will also be a limited number of tickets available in that space for $100. Other tickets on the tour are called "Make a Difference" tickets and are specifically designed to raise money for Noah's charity, the Busyhead Project.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.