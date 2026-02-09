Noah Kahan earns highest-charting Hot 100 hit with 'The Great Divide'

Noah Kahan's "The Great Divide" has made a great debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

The title track and lead single off the "Stick Season" artist's upcoming album begins at #6 on the all-genre chart, giving him his first top-10 Hot 100 debut. It also marks his highest position on the Hot 100, beating out the #9 peak of "Stick Season."

The album The Great Divide is due out April 24. Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in support of it in June. Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit NoahKahan.com.

Meanwhile, Kahan's last album, Stick Season, has returned to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 amid all The Great Divide news. It now sits at #7 with 42,000 equivalent album units.

Stick Season was originally released in 2022 and was expanded over the years with multiple deluxe editions, including the 30-track Stick Season (Forever), which celebrates its two-year anniversary Monday. The album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 in 2024.

