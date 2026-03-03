Noah Kahan teases new 'The Great Divide' song, 'Porch Light'

Noah Kahan is prepping another new song off his upcoming album, The Great Divide.

The track is called "Porch Light," and is due out March 13. In a teaser video, you can see Kahan sitting in a rocking chair outside in the dark, illuminated by the titular porch light.

"Porch Light" is available to presave now.

The Great Divide, the follow-up to 2022's Stick Season and its various expanded editions, is due out April 24. The title track, which is also the album's lead single, is out now.

Kahan will launch a U.S. tour in June.

