"Older stateswoman" Jewel gives "full support" to Chappell Roan's anti-stalking plea

Chappell Roan's messages to fans asking them to respect her boundaries and refrain from touching her, stalking her or "being weird" to her family and friends has struck a chord with at least one other female artist who's been dealing with similar issues for literally decades.

Jewel took to TikTok to offer her "full support" to Chappell. She described her own negative experiences with fans, starting with her first stalker, which she said turned her hair gray overnight at the age of 21. "I get to speak as an older stateswoman, so I'll give you an example," she said of her stalker. "It was so scary. This person was leaving fire bombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from the stage."

"I've had hundreds of stalkers in my career, and it's not OK," the singer continued. "It made me step back from my own career. I quit after [album] Spirit because it was just too much."

She also recounted how she was chased through airports and verbally abused by male fans. "We shouldn't make people feel unsafe. We shouldn't feel entitled to touch their bodies. It's not cool," she said.

However, Jewel said she learned that she could ask her fans not to come within 6 feet of her — a boundary she said some still observe to this day, which makes her feel "so safe." She noted that everyone "is worthy of compassion — even if you're rich, even if you're famous."

"So Chappell, full support. I'm glad people are talking about it," Jewel said. "I'm proud of what you're doing."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.