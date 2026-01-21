Olivia Dean, Lola Young lead nominees for 2026 BRIT Awards

Olivia Dean performs onstage during the 2025 ARIA Awards at Hordern Pavilion on November 19, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The nominations for the 2026 BRIT Awards, the British equivalent of the Grammys, have been announced.

Olivia Dean and Lola Young received the most nominations with five apiece, including nods in the artist of the year, song of the year and pop act categories. Olivia will also be performing at the ceremony this year.

Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and sombr are among the nominees for international artist of the year.

Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, RAYE, Alex Warren, Gracie Abrams, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X, consisting of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

The 2026 BRIT Awards take place Feb. 28.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.