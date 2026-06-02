Olivia Rodrigo covers Irish singer CMAT's song as CMAT freaks out

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the Disney Advertising Upfront, May 12, 2026 in New York City. (Disney/Michael Le Brecht II)

The last time Olivia Rodrigo performed for the BBC's Live Lounge feature in the U.K., it got a big response from fans. This time, she got a big response from the artist whose song she covered.

Olivia's latest appearance features her singing "When a Good Man Cries" by the Irish artist CMAT, which is short for her full name, Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson. CMAT posted a video of herself watching the cover and then flipping out when Olivia got to the lyric, "Well, I've never changed/ But Lord, I'm tryna/ The people's mess/ Dunboyne Diana."

"Dunboyne" is the Irish town CMAT grew up in. "She said Dunboyne!" CMAT screamed several times while clapping and jumping up and down. "Oh my God, she said Dunboyne! I don't know why that's f****** killin' me, she actually said Dunboyne!"

"Dunboyne tourism board just exploded," commented one fan.

CMAT wrote in the caption, "She sang it better than me so now im toast . @oliviarodrigo pints ?" Olivia responded, "I LITERALLY LOVE U SM."

Olivia previously covered Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" in the Live Lounge, which led to Noah covering Olivia's song "lacy" for the same show.

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