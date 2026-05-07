Olivia Rodrigo expands tour in Europe, Boston, LA and NYC

Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming Unraveled Tour originally had 65 dates, but has now expanded quite a bit.

As Billboard notes, Liv has added seven more shows in London, two more in Amsterdam and Barcelona, and one more in Paris. But she's also added a bunch more shows in the U.S.

There's one extra show in Boston in October, five new dates in L.A. in January and five additional shows in Brooklyn, New York, in February. The tour, with opening acts that include The Last Dinner Party, Wolf Alice and Grace Ives, has the same start date — Sept. 25 in Hartford, Connecticut — but it will now conclude May 10 in London.

All tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 12 p.m. local time on Olivia's website.

The Unraveled Tour comes in support of Liv's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due out June 12.

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