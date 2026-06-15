Olivia Rodrigo gets a hug from Gwen Stefani at final No Doubt Sphere show

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo perform during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Indio, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt)

Olivia Rodrigo just can’t stop joining her musical influences onstage.

After teaming up with The Cure’s Robert Smith at the Primavera Sound festival on June 6, Olivia popped up at the final show of No Doubt’s residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

Throughout the 18-show run, Gwen Stefani had been bringing fans up onstage to hug them. At the June 13 show, she spotted a pink sign in the crowd reading, “I’m just a girl who wants the last hug at the last Sphere show.” Turns out, Olivia was the person holding it.

“Is that Olivia Rodrigo?” Gwen said, pretending the appearance was a surprise. Olivia ran onstage wearing a baseball cap, yellow shirt, blue shorts and boots. “Give it up for Olivia Rodrigo! She has a new record that just came out!” Gwen yelled, referring to Olivia’s new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which was released on Friday. “This is my homie right here!”

Both women grew up about an hour away from each other in California.

“No Doubt, best band in the world!” screamed Olivia. “I love you so much!” The two embraced again. “I love you,” said Gwen. “Thank you for coming to our concert! That was really her!”

It wasn’t the first time Olivia had appeared onstage with No Doubt. At Coachella 2024, she joined them to perform the band’s 2000 song “Bathwater,” wearing an “I [heart] ND]” tank top.

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