Olivia Rodrigo has her own Lego sets, but which musician's Lego would *she* buy?

Olivia Rodrigo is the first musician ever to have multiple Lego sets dedicated to her. Launching Aug. 1, there are five of them, all reflecting different moments in her career. There are also five different minifigures, each with a different look. But Olivia wishes that she could buy a Lego set featuring another famous female musician.

Asked by NYLON magazine, "Which musician's Lego set would you immediately 'add to cart' if they made one?" Olivia chose Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Debbie Harry, the lead singer of the iconic new wave band Blondie.

"I'm really into Debbie Harry's outfits right now. So if I had a Debbie Harry look in a mini-fig, that'd be really cool," Olivia tells NYLON. "I just love her in her little T-shirts and leather shorts. I have a photo of her in my house of her in a pink cardigan and tight pink pants, and she's just the coolest girl ever. I don't know how one person is that cool."

And now after helping to design her own Legos, Olivia says she may want to do more designing along those same lines.

"I mean, I love little crafty things and I think that's why Lego is so fun because it's really great for people to do things with their hands," she says. "We're all on our phones so much and it's really nice to just have something that's relaxing and creative that is tactile. So I don't know, maybe more stuff like that would be interesting."

"I was really obsessed with dolls when I was younger, and so maybe something like that," she adds.

But if you want to buy crafty things from Liv, you can start with her new Etsy collection, which she helped create to promote her upcoming Daisy Chain Fields festival.

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