Olivia Rodrigo to host and perform on 'Saturday Night Live,' Noah Kahan booked as musical guest

Before Olivia Rodrigo became a global pop superstar, she was best known as an actress, and she'll get a chance to show off her acting skills when she hosts Saturday Night Live in May.

NBC has announced that Olivia will pull double duty on SNL on May 2, serving as both host and musical guest for the first time. She previously appeared on the show to perform "drivers license" and "good 4 u" in May 2021, and returned in December 2023 to sing "vampire" and "all-american b****."

Before she even made her debut on the show, though, "drivers license" inspired a memorable sketch on SNL that happened to air the night of her 18th birthday, Feb. 20, 2021. In the sketch, nearly all the male cast members and host Regé-Jean Page furiously debated the true meaning of the song over a barroom pool game.

Olivia reacted by writing on X, "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING."

Meanwhile, Olivia's friend Noah Kahan has also been booked on the show. To promote his new album, The Great Divide, which is coming out April 24, he'll serve as musical guest on May 9 with fellow New Englander Matt Damon as host.

But even those two pale in comparison to the star power of the musical guest for May 16: Sir Paul McCartney.

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