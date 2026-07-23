Ooh la la! The Weeknd makes French concert history

No matter what the country or language, The Weeknd is a superstar.

The singer's After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour has already been named the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist. But he's just set a new record in France as the first artist ever to sell out six nights on a single tour at Paris' Stade de France. All in all, he played to more than 500,000 fans across France on the current European leg of the ongoing tour.

If it seems like the tour has been going on for an awfully long time, it has. It started back in 2022 and has played across North America, Europe, the U.K., Latin America and Australia. Just this year alone, The Weeknd has sold 3 million tickets and taken in more than $440 million with this tour.

The tour's final leg will start in Asia this fall, with 17 shows across Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The final show is scheduled to take place Nov. 5 in Kuala Lumpur.

This leg of the tour features a 40-foot gold statue with laser eyes and smoke effects. It's the largest commissioned fine artwork ever incorporated into a live concert production.

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