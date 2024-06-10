Penn Badgley thanks Ariana Grande for "the boy is mine" role

You actor Penn Badgley shared his appreciation for Ariana Grande after appearing in her "the boy is mine" music video.

Badgley also lauded Brandy and Monica who appear in the music video and whose 1998 hit Grande's song was inspired by.

"The boy may be yours but the pleasure was all mine @arianagrande thank you for inviting me into your orbit for a moment & @christhedirector for building a little world to play in for a day," wrote Badgley in an Instagram post. "Hey ma I'm in a music video! And in the presence of @brandy and @monicadenise ?? Honored to be alongside these icons."

Badgley's post included several behind-the-scenes photos of him and Ariana on set, shooting the music video. The visual marks the third visual project from Ariana's eternal sunshine album.

In it, Badgley plays a newly elected mayor who has released stray, "hungry" cats into the streets to solve the city's rat infestation. Ariana turns into Catwoman in the Christian Breslauer-directed video.

After fans speculated Badgley may appear in the video, Ariana confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday that Badgley, whom she said she's been a fan of her "entire life," would appear in the video.

"It was just so amazing to work with him -- I'm such a fan," she said of the actor, adding that she was "super honored to have him."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.